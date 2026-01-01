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Nana Jorjadze
Nana Jorjadze Nana Jorjadze
Kinoafisha Persons Nana Jorjadze

Nana Jorjadze

Nana Jorjadze

Date of Birth
24 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Some Interviews on Personal Matters 7.1
Some Interviews on Personal Matters (1978)
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia 7.1
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia (2023)
Motsurave 7.1
Motsurave (1981)

Filmography

Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia 7.1
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Georgia
Rabbit's Paw 5
Rabbit's Paw Rabbit's Paw
Romantic, Drama 2020, Russia / Belgium / Finland
Watch trailer
Novogodnij rejs
Novogodnij rejs
Drama, Romantic, 2015, Russia
Moscow, I Love You! 4.6
Moscow, I Love You! Moskva, ya lyublyu tebya!
Compilation 2010, Russia
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The Rainbowmaker 6.3
The Rainbowmaker The Rainbowmaker
Drama 2008, Russia / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Finland
A Chef in Love 6.1
A Chef in Love Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti
Romantic, Comedy 1996, France / Georgia / Belgium
Robinsonada or My English Grandfather 6.8
Robinsonada or My English Grandfather Robinzoniada, anu chemi ingliseli Papa
Comedy 1987, USSR
Motsurave 7.1
Motsurave Motsurave
Drama 1981, USSR / Georgia
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