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Nana Jorjadze
Nana Jorjadze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nana Jorjadze
Nana Jorjadze
Nana Jorjadze
Date of Birth
24 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Some Interviews on Personal Matters
(1978)
7.1
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia
(2023)
7.1
Motsurave
(1981)
Filmography
7.1
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia
Peplebis idzulebiti migratsia
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Georgia
5
Rabbit's Paw
Rabbit's Paw
Romantic, Drama
2020, Russia / Belgium / Finland
Watch trailer
Novogodnij rejs
Drama, Romantic,
2015, Russia
4.6
Moscow, I Love You!
Moskva, ya lyublyu tebya!
Compilation
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
The Rainbowmaker
The Rainbowmaker
Drama
2008, Russia / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Finland
6.1
A Chef in Love
Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti
Romantic, Comedy
1996, France / Georgia / Belgium
6.8
Robinsonada or My English Grandfather
Robinzoniada, anu chemi ingliseli Papa
Comedy
1987, USSR
7.1
Motsurave
Motsurave
Drama
1981, USSR / Georgia
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