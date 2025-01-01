Menu
Tim Matheson
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
