Ahna Capri
Ahna Capri
Date of Birth
6 July 1946
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 August 2010
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
8.1
Enter the Dragon
(1973)
Filmography
8.1
Enter the Dragon
Enter the Dragon
Action, Drama, Thriller
1973, Hong Kong / USA
