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Filmography
Shih Kien
Shih Kien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shih Kien
Shih Kien
Shih Kien
Date of Birth
1 January 1913
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 June 2009
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Enter the Dragon
(1973)
6.8
The Young Master
(1980)
Filmography
6.8
The Young Master
Shi di chu ma
Action, Comedy
1980, Hong Kong
8.1
Enter the Dragon
Enter the Dragon
Action, Drama, Thriller
1973, Hong Kong / USA
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