Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Shih Kien
Shih Kien Shih Kien
Kinoafisha Persons Shih Kien

Shih Kien

Shih Kien

Date of Birth
1 January 1913
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 June 2009
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Enter the Dragon 8.1
Enter the Dragon (1973)
The Young Master 6.8
The Young Master (1980)

Filmography

The Young Master 6.8
The Young Master Shi di chu ma
Action, Comedy 1980, Hong Kong
Enter the Dragon 8.1
Enter the Dragon Enter the Dragon
Action, Drama, Thriller 1973, Hong Kong / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more