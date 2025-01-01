Menu
Awards and nominations of Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby
Academy Awards, USA 1945 Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1946 Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1952 Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
