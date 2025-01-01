Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bing Crosby
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bing Crosby
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree