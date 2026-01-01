Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Date of Birth
6 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.0
Elizabeth
(1998)
7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It?
(2022)
7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
(2007)
Filmography
7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It?
What's Love Got to Do with It?
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Damien
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told
Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary
2011, India
Watch trailer
7
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
The Four Feathers
The Four Feathers
Drama, Adventure, War
2002, USA / Great Britain
8
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Biography, History, Drama
1998, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Shekhar Kapur’s private life
'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' Uses Real Stonemasons for Authentic Cathedral Scene
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree