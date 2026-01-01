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Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur Shekhar Kapur
Kinoafisha Persons Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur

Date of Birth
6 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth (1998)
What's Love Got to Do with It? 7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It? (2022)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Filmography

What's Love Got to Do with It? 7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It? What's Love Got to Do with It?
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Damien 6.7
Damien
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told 5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary 2011, India
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Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7
Elizabeth: The Golden Age Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
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The Four Feathers 6.5
The Four Feathers The Four Feathers
Drama, Adventure, War 2002, USA / Great Britain
Elizabeth 8
Elizabeth Elizabeth
Biography, History, Drama 1998, Great Britain
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News about Shekhar Kapur’s private life
Elizabeth The Golden Age still
'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' Uses Real Stonemasons for Authentic Cathedral Scene
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