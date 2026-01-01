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Michael Straka
Michael Straka Michael Straka
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Straka

Michael Straka

Michael Straka

Date of Birth
10 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Analyze This 7.1
Analyze This (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Analyze This 7.1
Analyze This Analyze This
Crime, Comedy 1999, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
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