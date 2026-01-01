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Filmography
Michael Straka
Michael Straka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Straka
Michael Straka
Michael Straka
Date of Birth
10 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Analyze This
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Year
All
1999
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
Analyze This
Analyze This
Crime, Comedy
1999, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
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