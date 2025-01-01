Menu
Lucía Puenzo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lucía Puenzo
Cannes Film Festival 2007
ACID Award
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Winner
Critics Week Grand Prize
Winner
Regards Jeunes Prize
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
