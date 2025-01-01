Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Lucía Puenzo Awards

Awards and nominations of Lucía Puenzo

Lucía Puenzo
Awards and nominations of Lucía Puenzo
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
ACID Award
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Winner
Critics Week Grand Prize
Winner
Regards Jeunes Prize
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more