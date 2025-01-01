Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Martha Plimpton Awards

Awards and nominations of Martha Plimpton

Martha Plimpton
Awards and nominations of Martha Plimpton
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more