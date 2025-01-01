Menu
Martha Plimpton
Awards
Martha Plimpton
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martha Plimpton
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
