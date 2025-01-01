Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Edward G. Robinson Awards

Edward G. Robinson
Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1949 Cannes Film Festival 1949
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1970 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1970
Life Achievement Award
Winner
