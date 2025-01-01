Menu
Jessica Hynes
Awards and nominations of Jessica Hynes
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
