Aleksandra Tyuftey
Aleksandra Tyuftey
Date of Birth
3 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
6.4
Bezdelniki
(2010)
5.8
Break-Up Habit
(2013)
5.8
Mukha
(2008)
Filmography
8
Black Pea Coats
War
2018, Russia
Tak ne byvaet
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, Russia
Kogot iz Mavritanii
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, Russia
5.8
Break-Up Habit
Privychka rasstavatsya
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Doroga v pustotu
Romantic
2012, Russia/Ukraine
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera
Romantic
2012, Russia
6.4
Bezdelniki
Bezdelniki
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Mukha
Mukha
Drama
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
