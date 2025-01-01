Menu
Aleksandra Tyuftey

Date of Birth
3 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Bezdelniki 6.4
Bezdelniki (2010)
Break-Up Habit 5.8
Break-Up Habit (2013)
Mukha 5.8
Mukha (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 3 TV Shows 5 Actress 8
Black Pea Coats
Black Pea Coats
War 2018, Russia
Tak ne byvaet
Tak ne byvaet
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Kogot iz Mavritanii
Kogot iz Mavritanii
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, Russia
Break-Up Habit 5.8
Break-Up Habit Privychka rasstavatsya
Comedy, Romantic 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Doroga v pustotu
Doroga v pustotu
Romantic 2012, Russia/Ukraine
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera
Romantic 2012, Russia
Bezdelniki 6.4
Bezdelniki Bezdelniki
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Mukha 5.8
Mukha Mukha
Drama 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
