Kinoafisha Persons Jean-Pierre Melville Awards

Awards and nominations of Jean-Pierre Melville

Jean-Pierre Melville
Awards and nominations of Jean-Pierre Melville
Venice Film Festival 1961
Award of the City of Venice
Winner
