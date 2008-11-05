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Michael D. Higgins
Michael D. Higgins Michael D. Higgins
Kinoafisha Persons Michael D. Higgins

Michael D. Higgins

Michael D. Higgins

Date of Birth
20 January 1920
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 November 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Conversation 7.8
The Conversation (1974)
Angel Heart 7.5
Angel Heart (1987)
The Savages 7.1
The Savages (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Savages 7.1
The Savages The Savages
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Swimfan 5.1
Swimfan Swimfan
Thriller, Drama 2002, USA
State and Main 6.8
State and Main State And Maine
Comedy, Drama 2000, France / USA
Angel Heart 7.5
Angel Heart Angel Heart
Thriller, Horror, Mystery 1987, USA / Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy 5.6
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
Romantic, Comedy 1982, USA
The Conversation 7.8
The Conversation The Conversation
Action, Crime 1974, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Wanda 7.1
Wanda Wanda
Drama, Crime 1970, USA
The Arrangement 6.4
The Arrangement The Arrangement
Drama 1969, USA
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