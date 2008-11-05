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About
Filmography
Michael D. Higgins
Michael D. Higgins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael D. Higgins
Michael D. Higgins
Michael D. Higgins
Date of Birth
20 January 1920
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 November 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Conversation
(1974)
Tickets
7.5
Angel Heart
(1987)
7.1
The Savages
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2007
2002
2000
1987
1982
1974
1970
1969
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
7.1
The Savages
The Savages
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
5.1
Swimfan
Swimfan
Thriller, Drama
2002, USA
6.8
State and Main
State And Maine
Comedy, Drama
2000, France / USA
7.5
Angel Heart
Angel Heart
Thriller, Horror, Mystery
1987, USA / Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
Romantic, Comedy
1982, USA
7.8
The Conversation
The Conversation
Action, Crime
1974, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Wanda
Wanda
Drama, Crime
1970, USA
6.4
The Arrangement
The Arrangement
Drama
1969, USA
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