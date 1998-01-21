Menu
Yoshifumi Kondō
Date of Birth
31 March 1950
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 January 1998
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart 7.7
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 1995, Japan
