Kinoafisha Persons Peter Jacobson Awards

Peter Jacobson
Awards and nominations of Peter Jacobson
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
