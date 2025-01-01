Menu
Awards and nominations of Paul Winfield

Paul Winfield
Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Nominee
