Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Winfield
Awards and nominations of Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield
Awards and nominations of Paul Winfield
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Nominee
