Mark Gantt

Date of Birth
10 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
F Valentines Day 5.4
F Valentines Day F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Foe 4.5
Foe Foe
Horror, Thriller 2016, Spain / USA
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
