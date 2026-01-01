Menu
Mark Gantt
Mark Gantt
Date of Birth
10 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
(2001)
Tickets
5.4
F Valentines Day
(2026)
4.5
Foe
(2016)
5.4
F Valentines Day
F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
4.5
Foe
Foe
Horror, Thriller
2016, Spain / USA
7.9
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller
2001, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
