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Lori Petty
Lori Petty Lori Petty
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Petty

Lori Petty

Lori Petty

Date of Birth
14 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Point Break 7.8
Point Break (1991)
A League of Their Own 7.7
A League of Their Own (1992)
Free Willy 6.8
Free Willy (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Survivalist 4
The Survivalist The Survivalist
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Poker House 6.3
The Poker House The Poker House
Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
In the Army Now 5
In the Army Now In the Army Now
Comedy, War 1994, USA
Free Willy 6.8
Free Willy Free Willy
Adventure, Family, Drama 1993, France / USA
A League of Their Own 7.7
A League of Their Own League Of Their Own, A
Comedy 1992, USA
Point Break 7.8
Point Break Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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