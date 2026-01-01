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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Awards
Lori Petty
Lori Petty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Petty
Lori Petty
Lori Petty
Date of Birth
14 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Point Break
(1991)
Tickets
7.7
A League of Their Own
(1992)
6.8
Free Willy
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2008
1994
1993
1992
1991
All
6
Films
6
Actress
5
Writer
1
Director
1
4
The Survivalist
The Survivalist
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Poker House
The Poker House
Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
5
In the Army Now
In the Army Now
Comedy, War
1994, USA
6.8
Free Willy
Free Willy
Adventure, Family, Drama
1993, France / USA
7.7
A League of Their Own
League Of Their Own, A
Comedy
1992, USA
7.8
Point Break
Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime
1991, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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