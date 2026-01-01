Menu
Mher Mkrtchyan
Date of Birth
30 March 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.2
Zolotoy dubl
(2026)
Tickets
6.7
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na...
(2009)
6.2
Troe i Snezhinka
(2007)
Filmography
8.2
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
Sport, Drama
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
3.1
Power II
Power II
Drama
2022, Armenia
6.1
Ded 005
Ded 005
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na...
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na...
Comedy, Romantic
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Troe i Snezhinka
Troe i Snezhinka
Comedy
2007, Russia
