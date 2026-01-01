Menu
Mher Mkrtchyan
Mher Mkrtchyan
Mher Mkrtchyan

Mher Mkrtchyan

Mher Mkrtchyan

Date of Birth
30 March 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Zolotoy dubl 8.2
Zolotoy dubl (2026)
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na... 6.7
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na... (2009)
Troe i Snezhinka 6.2
Troe i Snezhinka (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zolotoy dubl 8.2
Zolotoy dubl
Sport, Drama 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Power II 3.1
Power II
Drama 2022, Armenia
Ded 005 6.1
Ded 005
Comedy 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na... 6.7
Vzroslaya doch, ili Test na...
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Troe i Snezhinka 6.2
Troe i Snezhinka
Comedy 2007, Russia
