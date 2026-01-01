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Luca Calvani
Luca Calvani Luca Calvani
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Calvani

Luca Calvani

Luca Calvani

Date of Birth
7 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
The International 6.8
The International (2008)
Drift 6.4
Drift (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Fire 2.5
In the Fire In the Fire
Thriller 2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
ll cacio con le pere 6.1
ll cacio con le pere ll cacio con le pere
Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Drift 6.4
Drift Drift
Drama 2023, France / Greece / Great Britain / USA
Titanium White 3.8
Titanium White Wrobiony
Adventure, Crime, Thriller 2016, Poland
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The International 6.8
The International The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
La Freccia nera 5.2
La Freccia nera
Adventure, 2006, Italy
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