Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luca Calvani
Luca Calvani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Calvani
Luca Calvani
Luca Calvani
Date of Birth
7 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
(2015)
6.8
The International
(2008)
6.4
Drift
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2016
2015
2008
2006
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
Writer
1
2.5
In the Fire
In the Fire
Thriller
2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
ll cacio con le pere
ll cacio con le pere
Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
Drift
Drift
Drama
2023, France / Greece / Great Britain / USA
3.8
Titanium White
Wrobiony
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
2016, Poland
7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The International
The International
Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
La Freccia nera
Adventure,
2006, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree