Kinoafisha Persons Hal Needham Awards

Awards and nominations of Hal Needham

Hal Needham
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Scientific and Engineering Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Engineering Development
Winner
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984 Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983 Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Director
Nominee
