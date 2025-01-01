Menu
Awards and nominations of Hal Needham
Awards and nominations of Hal Needham
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Scientific and Engineering Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Engineering Development
Winner
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Director
Nominee
