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Filmography
Sherman Augustus
Sherman Augustus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sherman Augustus
Sherman Augustus
Sherman Augustus
Date of Birth
10 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.9
Into the Badlands
(2015)
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
(2009)
Filmography
Lanterns
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
4.3
The Accursed
The Accursed
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Into the Badlands
Drama, Action, Adventure
2015, USA
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
5.6
Three
Thr3e
Drama, Thriller
2007, USA / Poland
3.4
The Foreigner
The Foreigner
Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Poland
5.9
Zig Zag
Zig Zag
Drama
2002, USA
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