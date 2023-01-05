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Filmography
Earl Boen
Earl Boen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Earl Boen
Earl Boen
Earl Boen
Date of Birth
7 November 1945
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
5 January 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
(1991)
Tickets
8.4
Spider-Man
(1994)
8.2
The Terminator
(1984)
Filmography
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Ii: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
8.2
The Terminator
The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
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