Adam Smith
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Skins 8.5
Skins (2007)
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who (2005)
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think 8.0
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
World on Fire
World on Fire
Drama, War, History 2019, Great Britain
Trespass Against Us 5.9
Trespass Against Us Trespass Against Us
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action 2016, Great Britain
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think 8
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think
Musical 2012, Japan
Little Dorrit
Little Dorrit
Drama, Romantic 2008, Great Britain/USA
Skins 8.5
Skins
Drama, Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, Great Britain
