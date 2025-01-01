Menu
Adam Smith
Adam Smith
Adam Smith
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
8.5
Skins
(2007)
8.1
Doctor Who
(2005)
8.0
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2019
2016
2012
2008
2007
2005
All
6
Films
2
TV Shows
4
Director
6
World on Fire
Drama, War, History
2019, Great Britain
5.9
Trespass Against Us
Trespass Against Us
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think
The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think
Musical
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
Little Dorrit
Drama, Romantic
2008, Great Britain/USA
8.5
Skins
Drama, Comedy
2007, Great Britain
8.1
Doctor Who
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2005, Great Britain
