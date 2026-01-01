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Kinoafisha Persons Jane Horrocks Awards

Awards and nominations of Jane Horrocks

Jane Horrocks
Awards and nominations of Jane Horrocks
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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