Greta Garbo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greta Garbo
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
