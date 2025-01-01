Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Greta Garbo Awards

Awards and nominations of Greta Garbo

Greta Garbo
Awards and nominations of Greta Garbo
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1940 Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938 Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2 Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more