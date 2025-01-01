Menu
John Hillcoat
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Hillcoat
John Hillcoat
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1988
Prize of the Students of the University 'La Sapienza'
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2009
Golden Lion
Nominee
