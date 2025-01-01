Menu
Kinoafisha Persons John Hillcoat Awards

John Hillcoat
Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1988 Venice Film Festival 1988
Prize of the Students of the University 'La Sapienza'
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2009 Venice Film Festival 2009
Golden Lion
Nominee
