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Makoto Shinkai
Makoto Shinkai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Makoto Shinkai
Makoto Shinkai
Makoto Shinkai
Date of Birth
9 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Voice actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.5
Your Name
(2016)
8.3
Suzume
(2022)
7.9
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
(2019)
Filmography
8.3
Suzume
Suzume no tojimari
Anime, Drama
2022, Japan
Watch trailer
7.9
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
7.3
She and Her Cat: Everything Flows
Anime, Romantic,
2016, Japan
8.5
Your Name
Kimi no na wa
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2016, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
The Garden of Words
Koto no ha no niwa
Animation, Romantic, Anime
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
Hoshi o ou kodomo
Drama, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2011, Japan
Watch trailer
7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second
Byôsoku 5 senchimêtoru
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
Kumo no Mukou, Yakusoku no Basho
Drama, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime
2004, Japan
Watch trailer
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Photos
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