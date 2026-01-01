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Makoto Shinkai 2 photos
Makoto Shinkai Makoto Shinkai
Kinoafisha Persons Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai

Date of Birth
9 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Your Name 8.5
Your Name (2016)
Suzume 8.3
Suzume (2022)
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You (2019)

Filmography

Suzume 8.3
Suzume Suzume no tojimari
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
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Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
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She and Her Cat: Everything Flows 7.3
She and Her Cat: Everything Flows
Anime, Romantic, 2016, Japan
Your Name 8.5
Your Name Kimi no na wa
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
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The Garden of Words 7.6
The Garden of Words Koto no ha no niwa
Animation, Romantic, Anime 2013, Japan
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Tickets
Children Who Chase Lost Voices 7.5
Children Who Chase Lost Voices Hoshi o ou kodomo
Drama, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2011, Japan
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5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
5 Centimeters Per Second Byôsoku 5 senchimêtoru
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
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Tickets
The Place Promised in Our Early Days 6.7
The Place Promised in Our Early Days Kumo no Mukou, Yakusoku no Basho
Drama, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime 2004, Japan
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Photos

Макото Синкай
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