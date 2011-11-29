Menu
Children Who Chase Lost Voices - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Children Who Chase Lost Voices. Trailer

Children Who Chase Lost Voices. Trailer

Publication date: 29 November 2011
Children Who Chase Lost Voices – A coming of age story involving young love and a mysterious music, coming from a crystal radio left as a memento by an absent father, that leads a young heroine deep into a hidden world.
7.5 Children Who Chase Lost Voices
Children Who Chase Lost Voices Drama, Adventure, Animation, Anime, 2011, Japan Tickets
