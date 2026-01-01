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Michael Edward Rose
Michael Edward Rose Michael Edward Rose
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Edward Rose

Michael Edward Rose

Michael Edward Rose

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Bosch: Legacy 8.3
Bosch: Legacy (2022)
Loki 8.3
Loki (2021)
The Great Lillian Hall 7.9
The Great Lillian Hall (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
She the People 4.5
She the People
Comedy 2025, USA
The Great Lillian Hall 7.9
The Great Lillian Hall The Great Lillian Hall
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Bosch: Legacy 8.3
Bosch: Legacy
Drama 2022, USA
White Elephant 4.5
White Elephant White Elephant
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Loki 8.3
Loki
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Steel Country / A Dark Place 6.3
Steel Country / A Dark Place Steel Country / A Dark Place
Detective, Thriller 2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Hangman 5.2
Hangman Hangman
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Ride Along 2 6.3
Ride Along 2 Ride Along 2
Action, Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Delta Farce 5
Delta Farce Delta Farce
Adventure, Comedy, Action 2007, USA
Shoot 'Em Up 7
Shoot 'Em Up Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
The Iris Effect 3.4
The Iris Effect The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2004, Russia / Germany / USA
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