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About
Filmography
Michael Edward Rose
Michael Edward Rose
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Edward Rose
Michael Edward Rose
Michael Edward Rose
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
(2022)
8.3
Loki
(2021)
7.9
The Great Lillian Hall
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2018
2017
2016
2007
2004
All
11
Films
8
TV Shows
3
Actor
11
4.5
She the People
Comedy
2025, USA
7.9
The Great Lillian Hall
The Great Lillian Hall
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
Drama
2022, USA
4.5
White Elephant
White Elephant
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
8.3
Loki
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.3
Steel Country / A Dark Place
Steel Country / A Dark Place
Detective, Thriller
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
5.2
Hangman
Hangman
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Ride Along 2
Ride Along 2
Action, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5
Delta Farce
Delta Farce
Adventure, Comedy, Action
2007, USA
7
Shoot 'Em Up
Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
3.4
The Iris Effect
The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2004, Russia / Germany / USA
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