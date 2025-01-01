Alla Tarasova

Menu
Date of Birth
6 February 1898
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 1973
Popular Films
Filmography
6
6.6
A Long Happy Life
Dolgaya schastlivaya zhizn
Drama
1966, USSR
7.8
Guilty Without Guilt
Bez viny vinovatye
Drama
1945, USSR
6.1
Baby
Baby
Drama
1940, USSR
7.5
Peter the First, Part One
Pyotr pervyy I
Biography, War, Drama
1937, USSR
5.9
Thunderstorm
Groza
Drama
1934, USSR
6.8
Crime and Punishment
Raskolnikow
Drama
1923, Germany
