Kinoafisha Persons Alla Tarasova

Date of Birth
6 February 1898
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 1973

Guilty Without Guilt 7.8
Guilty Without Guilt (1945)
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
Peter the First, Part One (1937)
Crime and Punishment 6.8
Crime and Punishment (1923)

Genre
Year
A Long Happy Life 6.6
A Long Happy Life Dolgaya schastlivaya zhizn
Drama 1966, USSR
Guilty Without Guilt 7.8
Guilty Without Guilt Bez viny vinovatye
Drama 1945, USSR
Baby 6.1
Baby Baby
Drama 1940, USSR
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
Peter the First, Part One Pyotr pervyy I
Biography, War, Drama 1937, USSR
5.9
Thunderstorm Groza
Drama 1934, USSR
Crime and Punishment 6.8
Crime and Punishment Raskolnikow
Drama 1923, Germany
