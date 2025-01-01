Menu
Awards and nominations of Vivica A. Fox

MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Female Performance
Nominee
