John Herzfeld
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Herzfeld
John Herzfeld
Awards and nominations of John Herzfeld
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
