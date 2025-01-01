Menu
Kinoafisha Persons John Herzfeld Awards

Awards and nominations of John Herzfeld

John Herzfeld
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984 Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
