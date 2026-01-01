Menu
Awards and nominations of Rob Brydon
Awards and nominations of Rob Brydon
BAFTA Awards 2018
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
