"In the Cage" is a gripping crime drama about the complicated relationship between a father and son. Sergey, a former champion in mixed martial arts, has served time in prison. Returning to his hometown of Kaliningrad, he tries to start afresh. However, much has changed in the seven years he was away. His girlfriend Olga now has a young child and refuses to let the ex-convict into her home. The situation worsens when Sergey's father, Alexey, an unsuccessful fitness trainer, arrives in town, followed by criminal authorities from Moscow.

