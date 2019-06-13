Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
V kletke poster
V kletke poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows V kletke

V kletke (2019 - 2021)

В клетке 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Start
Streaming service Okko
Runtime 16 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"In the Cage" is a gripping crime drama about the complicated relationship between a father and son. Sergey, a former champion in mixed martial arts, has served time in prison. Returning to his hometown of Kaliningrad, he tries to start afresh. However, much has changed in the seven years he was away. His girlfriend Olga now has a young child and refuses to let the ex-convict into her home. The situation worsens when Sergey's father, Alexey, an unsuccessful fitness trainer, arrives in town, followed by criminal authorities from Moscow.
В клетке - trailer второго сезона
V kletke  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Vladimir Epifantsev
Vladimir Epifantsev
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Ekaterina Malikova
Ekaterina Malikova
Artur Vaha
Artur Vaha
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin
Daniil Vorobyov
Daniil Vorobyov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
V kletke - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
V kletke - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more