Kinoafisha Persons Greg Mottola Awards

Awards and nominations of Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1996 Toronto International Film Festival 1996
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) - Special Mention
Winner
