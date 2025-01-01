Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gina McKee
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gina McKee
Gina McKee
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gina McKee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree