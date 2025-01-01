Menu
Awards and nominations of Gina McKee

Gina McKee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
