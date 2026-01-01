Menu
Marina Ignatova
Marina Ignatova
Marina Ignatova
Marina Ignatova
Date of Birth
19 March 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Ona tantsuet
(2023)
6.7
Tell Her
(2020)
6.3
Detskaya ploshchadka
(1986)
Actress
9
5.3
Fandorin. Azazel
Crime, Detective, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
8.6
Ona tantsuet
Ona tantsuet
Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Tell Her
Skazhi ey
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Theatrical
2016, Russia
6
Dog's Paradise
Sobachiy ray
Family
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Crime
2008, Russia
4.4
Derzkie dni
Derzkie dni
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2007, Russia
6.3
Detskaya ploshchadka
Detskaya ploshchadka
Drama, Crime
1986, USSR
6.2
Khvastliviy myshonok
Khvastliviy myshonok
Animation
1983, USSR
