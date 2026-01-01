Menu
Marina Ignatova
Date of Birth
19 March 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Ona tantsuet 8.6
Ona tantsuet (2023)
Tell Her 6.7
Tell Her (2020)
Detskaya ploshchadka 6.3
Detskaya ploshchadka (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fandorin. Azazel 5.3
Fandorin. Azazel
Crime, Detective, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Ona tantsuet 8.6
Ona tantsuet
Romantic 2023, Russia
Tell Her 6.7
Tell Her
Drama 2020, Russia
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Theatrical 2016, Russia
Dog's Paradise 6
Dog's Paradise
Family 2013, Russia
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Crime 2008, Russia
Derzkie dni 4.4
Derzkie dni
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2007, Russia
Detskaya ploshchadka 6.3
Detskaya ploshchadka
Drama, Crime 1986, USSR
Khvastliviy myshonok 6.2
Khvastliviy myshonok
Animation 1983, USSR
