Kinoafisha Persons Ronald Pickup Awards

Awards and nominations of Ronald Pickup

Ronald Pickup
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
