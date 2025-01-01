Menu
Awards and nominations of George Chakiris

George Chakiris
Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
