George Chakiris
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Chakiris
George Chakiris
Awards and nominations of George Chakiris
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
