Aleksey Nazarov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Nazarov

Aleksey Nazarov

Date of Birth
29 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Father of a Soldier 8.3
Father of a Soldier (1964)
Razoblachenie Edinoroga 0.0
Razoblachenie Edinoroga (2018)
Pod nelaskovym nebom 0.0
Pod nelaskovym nebom (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 1 TV Shows 4 Actor 5
Pod nelaskovym nebom
Pod nelaskovym nebom
Drama, War 2024, Russia
Serzhant
Serzhant
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, Russia
Tankist
Tankist
Drama, War 2020, Russia
Razoblachenie Edinoroga
Razoblachenie Edinoroga
Detective 2018, Russia
Father of a Soldier 8.3
Father of a Soldier Father of a Soldier
Drama, War 1964, USSR
