Aleksey Nazarov
Aleksey Nazarov
Date of Birth
29 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
8.3
Father of a Soldier
(1964)
0.0
Razoblachenie Edinoroga
(2018)
0.0
Pod nelaskovym nebom
(2024)
Filmography
5
Pod nelaskovym nebom
Drama, War
2024, Russia
Serzhant
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Russia
Tankist
Drama, War
2020, Russia
Razoblachenie Edinoroga
Detective
2018, Russia
8.3
Father of a Soldier
Father of a Soldier
Drama, War
1964, USSR
