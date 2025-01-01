Menu
Awards and nominations of Viktor Shamirov
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2011 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2011
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2012 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2012
Full-Length Film
Nominee
