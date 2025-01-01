Menu
Persons
Viktor Shamirov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Viktor Shamirov
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Viktor Shamirov
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2011
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2012
Full-Length Film
Nominee
