Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Mikhail Khleborodov
Mikhail Khleborodov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Khleborodov
Mikhail Khleborodov
Mikhail Khleborodov
Date of Birth
9 March 1957
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 May 2023
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.0
Skoraa pomos
(2018)
7.0
Hero on call
(2020)
6.2
Temporary Unavailable
(2015)
Filmography
7
Hero on call
Detective
2020, Russia
8
Skoraa pomos
Drama
2018, Russia
6.2
Temporary Unavailable
Comedy,
2015, Russia
6.1
Operezhaya vystrel
Drama, Action, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.4
Kurer iz 'Raya'
Kurer iz 'Raya'
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2007, Russia
5.6
Paragraph 78
Paragraf 78
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2006, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree