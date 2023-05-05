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Mikhail Khleborodov Mikhail Khleborodov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Khleborodov

Mikhail Khleborodov

Mikhail Khleborodov

Date of Birth
9 March 1957
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 May 2023
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Skoraa pomos 8.0
Skoraa pomos (2018)
Hero on call 7.0
Hero on call (2020)
Temporary Unavailable 6.2
Temporary Unavailable (2015)

Filmography

Hero on call 7
Hero on call
Detective 2020, Russia
Skoraa pomos 8
Skoraa pomos
Drama 2018, Russia
Temporary Unavailable 6.2
Temporary Unavailable
Comedy, 2015, Russia
Operezhaya vystrel 6.1
Operezhaya vystrel
Drama, Action, Romantic 2012, Russia
Kurer iz 'Raya' 5.4
Kurer iz 'Raya' Kurer iz 'Raya'
Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy 5.2
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Russia
Paragraph 78 5.6
Paragraph 78 Paragraf 78
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2006, Russia
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