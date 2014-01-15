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Poster of Another Year
5.9
Another Year - Trailer 3
Kinoafisha Films Another Year
5.9

Another Year

, 2014
Eshche odin god
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Another Year
5.9
Another Year - Trailer 3
Another Year  Trailer 3

Cast

Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Egor Komarov
Nadezhda Lumpova
Nadezhda Lumpova
Evgeniy Sytyy
Evgeniy Sytyy
Nadya Lumpova
Zhenya
Natalya Tereshkova
Natalya Tereshkova
Olya
Aleksandr Alyabev
Aleksandr Alyabev
Roma
Artyom Semakin
Artyom Semakin
Sukhanov
Ilya Shagalov
Ilya
Anna Shepeleva
Anna Shepeleva
Masha
Sergey Ovchinnikov
Dimon
Aleksandr Userdin
Aleksandr Userdin
Passazhir s tortom
Aleksandr Kashcheyev
Andrey, molodoy zhurnalist
Director Oxana Bychkova
Writer Aleksandr Volodin, Nataliya Meshchaninova, Lyubov Mulmenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 15 January 2014
Release date
15 January 2014 Russia Люксор 16+
15 January 2015 Belarus
15 January 2015 Kazakhstan
28 January 2014 Netherlands
8 March 2014 USA
15 January 2015 Ukraine
Production Gosfilmofond of Russia, Moscow, Multiland
Also known as
Eshche odin god, Another Year, Ten ostatni rok, Une nouvelle année, Еще один год

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Another Year - Trailer 3
Another Year Trailer 3
Another Year - Trailer 1
Another Year Trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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