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Espen Sandberg
Espen Sandberg Espen Sandberg
Kinoafisha Persons Espen Sandberg

Espen Sandberg

Espen Sandberg

Date of Birth
17 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Marco Polo 8.0
Marco Polo (2014)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)
Bandidas 6.6
Bandidas (2006)

Filmography

Christmas as Usual 5.6
Christmas as Usual Så Var Det Jul Igjen
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Norway
Amundsen 6.4
Amundsen Amundsen
Drama, Biography, Adventure 2019, Norway
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
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Tickets
Marco Polo 8
Marco Polo
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Kon-Tiki 6.5
Kon-Tiki Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
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Max Manus: Man of War 6.4
Max Manus: Man of War Max Manus
History, Biography, Drama, Action, War 2008, Norway / Denmark / Germany
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Bandidas 6.6
Bandidas Bandidas
Comedy, Crime, Western, Action 2006, France / Mexico / USA
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