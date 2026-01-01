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About
Espen Sandberg
Espen Sandberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Espen Sandberg
Espen Sandberg
Espen Sandberg
Date of Birth
17 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.0
Marco Polo
(2014)
7.4
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
(2017)
Tickets
6.6
Bandidas
(2006)
Filmography
5.6
Christmas as Usual
Så Var Det Jul Igjen
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Norway
6.4
Amundsen
Amundsen
Drama, Biography, Adventure
2019, Norway
7.4
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8
Marco Polo
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
6.5
Kon-Tiki
Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History
2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Watch trailer
6.4
Max Manus: Man of War
Max Manus
History, Biography, Drama, Action, War
2008, Norway / Denmark / Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Bandidas
Bandidas
Comedy, Crime, Western, Action
2006, France / Mexico / USA
Show more
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