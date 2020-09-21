Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pilot

Pilot (2020 - 2020)

Filthy Rich 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Filthy Rich" is a tragicomedy about the wealthy Montre family, who launch a religious-themed television channel in the United States. During the height of their success, the head of the family, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, which completely changes the lives of his loved ones. The widow decides to take over the media corporation, while their son Eric plans his own TV show. However, the family is unexpectedly shocked to discover three additional names of illegitimate children in Eugene's will...
Cast
Steve Harris
Gerald McRaney
Olivia Macklin
Aubrey Dollar
Kim Cattrall
Benjamin Levy Aguilar
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Pilot - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
