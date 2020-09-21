"Filthy Rich" is a tragicomedy about the wealthy Montre family, who launch a religious-themed television channel in the United States. During the height of their success, the head of the family, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, which completely changes the lives of his loved ones. The widow decides to take over the media corporation, while their son Eric plans his own TV show. However, the family is unexpectedly shocked to discover three additional names of illegitimate children in Eugene's will...

