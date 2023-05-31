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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Date of Birth
31 October 1944
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 May 2023
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Garage
(1979)
7.4
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
(1973)
6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Romantic
War
Year
All
2006
2005
1979
1973
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love
Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
One Day in Europe
One Day in Europe
Comedy
2005, Germany
8.1
The Garage
Garazh
Comedy
1979, USSR
Watch trailer
7.4
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
War, Drama
1973, USSR
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