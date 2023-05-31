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Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Lyudmila Tsvetkova Lyudmila Tsvetkova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Tsvetkova

Lyudmila Tsvetkova

Lyudmila Tsvetkova

Date of Birth
31 October 1944
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 May 2023
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Garage 8.1
The Garage (1979)
Malchishku zvali kapitanom 7.4
Malchishku zvali kapitanom (1973)
Andersen. Life Without Love 6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Andersen. Life Without Love 6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Watch trailer
One Day in Europe 6.3
One Day in Europe One Day in Europe
Comedy 2005, Germany
The Garage 8.1
The Garage Garazh
Comedy 1979, USSR
Watch trailer
Malchishku zvali kapitanom 7.4
Malchishku zvali kapitanom Malchishku zvali kapitanom
War, Drama 1973, USSR
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