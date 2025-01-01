Menu
Awards and nominations of Harmony Korine
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
