Kinoafisha Persons Harmony Korine Awards

Awards and nominations of Harmony Korine

Harmony Korine
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012 Venice Film Festival 2012
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
