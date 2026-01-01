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Lynda Carter Lynda Carter
Kinoafisha Persons Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter

Date of Birth
24 July 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Sky High 6.4
Sky High (2005)
The Cleaner 5.2
The Cleaner (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Cleaner 5.2
The Cleaner The Cleaner
Crime, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Sky High 6.4
Sky High Sky High
Family, Adventure, Action, Comedy 2005, USA
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard The Dukes of Hazzard
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2005, USA / Australia
Wonder Woman 3
Wonder Woman 3 Wonder Woman 3
Action, Adventure, Fantasy , USA
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