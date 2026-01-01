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About
Filmography
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter
Date of Birth
24 July 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
(2005)
6.4
Sky High
(2005)
5.2
The Cleaner
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2021
2005
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.2
The Cleaner
The Cleaner
Crime, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
6.4
Sky High
Sky High
Family, Adventure, Action, Comedy
2005, USA
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Dukes of Hazzard
Comedy, Adventure, Action
2005, USA / Australia
Wonder Woman 3
Wonder Woman 3
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
, USA
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